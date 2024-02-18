Rashmika Mandanna experienced something upsetting while flying. The actor's flight had to return to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after takeoff as she was on her way to Hyderabad. Actor Shraddha Das was her fellow passenger in the photo that she shared online, and she said that they "escaped death."

Fans are concerned when Rashmika posted a recent story concerning her travel experience. The actor posted a photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)", along with a few laughter emojis. She posted a selfie with 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' actor, Shraddha Das.

Rashmika Mandanna had to make an emergency landing, which was a terrifying experience. The actress was startled by the episode, as were other passengers.As she was seated on the aeroplane, Rashmika also posted a picture. It quickly became viral, and supporters could be seen expressing worry. Shraddha Das was accompanying the actress on her trip.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a selfie with Shraddha and wrote, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…’ Deccan Chronicle mentioned in its news that the flight was traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. After the turbulence, it returned to Mumbai again after 30 minutes due to a technical issue. No one was injured in the incident.

Regarding her career, she's presently enjoying the popularity of her newly released movie Animal. For the same, the actress and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen time. Under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, the movie was a box office success.

Rashmika had previously stated in an interview with Grazia that while a move to Hindi cinema was "never on the cards," she did want to return the "immense love" she was receiving from the public. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards—me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”

She is now shooting for her most-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivalli in the film, which is headlined by Allu Arjun. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and turned out to be a blockbuster.