Bollywood fans are giddy with excitement over the 'Animal' teaser, unable to ignore the riveting effect of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of his inner beast, which is expertly matched by the adored Bobby Deol, nicknamed Lord Bobby. But there are dark sides to the spotlight as well. Rashmika Mandanna, who is playing Arjun's wife Geetanjali, has received negative feedback from the crowd. Her line delivery has drawn criticism from fans who feel that she struggles to give a strong character but eventually falls short. A single scene from the trailer has gone viral on the internet, even if some people think it's over the top.

In this scene, the married couple in the movie, Arjun and Geetanjali, have a heated discussion. Tension is in the air as Geeta, who is furious at Arjun, speaks out while clenching her teeth. But the delivery, which is characterised by a dialogue that is nearly ambiguous, makes many people press the repeat button in an effort to understand the meaning behind the words. "Joke nahi rog hai in pari. She says, "I really wish he died that day," just before Ranbir's character gropes her in the neck.

what is she saying here?pic.twitter.com/3bVGZQh49T — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 24, 2023

Fans have become agitated by the ensuing uncertainty, which has led to a backlash against what they consider to be a mediocre performance. Some people make light of her mixed accent and how it blends with Tamil, while others bemoan the diva's expressive eyes' seeming lack of vibrancy, which they claim detracts from her otherwise well-known acting ability.