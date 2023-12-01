'Animal' is the buzz of the town as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer hits the big screen today (December 1). Fans shared their thoughts on X (previously Twitter) when the morning shows came to an end. On December 1, viewers of "Animal" awarded it high marks and referred to it as a "blockbuster." A number of X users gave filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga high marks for his outstanding job.

Alia Bhatt was one of the first critics to label Ranbir Kapoor's movie "Animal" as "khatarnaak," or hazardous. Additionally, the audience's initial responses are now beginning to appear on social media. The movie and Ranbir's performance seem to have left a lasting impression on the audience. "Animal" was even dubbed a "mega blockbuster" by many.

A user wrote on X, "It's a Blockbuster - #SandeepReddyVanga made a Iconic Blood Shed Violence Movie with #RanbirKapoor. Ranbir and Rashmika Kissing Scene (sic)."

https://x.com/VishnuTarakian/status/1728087850548109342?s=20

"Saluting Sandeep Reddy Vanga for groundbreaking cinema!

Ranbir owned it, and the BGM is pure ??????. Embrace the excess drama; not every emotion fits in a few seconds. New kind of filmmaker that India has ever had. @imvangasandeep your music choice", another wrote.

https://x.com/_justJD_/status/1730465181489336719?s=20

"This 18 minutes interval action scene is going to set your screens on fire ! NOT ONE OF THE BEST THIS IS "THE BEST" INTERVAL SCENE", another shared.

https://x.com/context313/status/1730473466804240879?s=20

"Let it be carved in blood #RanbirKapoor?? is the BEST Actor in the country. #Animal - The Most TERRIFIC, OUTSTANDING, MIND-BLOWING AND INSANELY INTENSE FILM OF 2023. FIVE Stars ?????

Watch my full review on my YouTube channel #Bollywoodwallah

#AnimalTheFilm", said another.

https://x.com/sonupii/status/1730433128781816035?s=20