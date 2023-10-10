One of the most anticipated films of the year is "Animal," which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which also has Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in significant parts, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The recent release of the movie's teaser by the producers has caused mayhem on social media.

Ever since the poster released by the makers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga tops the trend list on 'X' as fans started comparing the Ranbir Kapoor and Rshmika Mandanna's liplock scene to Arjun Reddy's iconic bike kissing scene. "Sandeep Vanga graduated from Bikes to Plane", one fan wrote on 'X' while sharing the short clip of Vijay Deverakonda and and Shalini Pandey's bike kissing scene.

Anil Kapoor just presented the official poster for the first song from the movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are currently impatiently awaiting the film's trailer.

The song is titled ‘Hua Main’, where in the poster, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in the cockpit of a plane and sharing a kiss amidst the serene mountains, high in the sky. Sharing the poster, Anil Kapoor wrote, “ 'Hua Main' will be out tomorrow. It is titled 'Hua Main' in Hindi, 'Ammayi' in Telugu, 'Nee Vaadi' in Tamil, 'Pennaale' in Malayalam, and 'Oh Bhaale', in Kannada.”

Rashmika Mandanna also gave fans a mysterious hint about the movie a few hours earlier, leading them to assume that the first song from the movie will be released shortly. On her Instagram account, she posted a heart symbol with a musical note and the hashtag "#Animalthefilm".

'Animal' was initially slated to open in theatres in October. The decision to delay the film's release was made by the producers since Thalapathy Vijay's "Leo" was scheduled to premiere on October 19. This year's "Animal" premieres in cinemas on December 1.