Lachit The Warrior, an animation film penned and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, has bagged the Best Animation Film award in two esteemed International Film Festivals. The producers of the film are Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

The film, based on the life of the notable Assamese Military General, has been recognised with the Best Animation Film Award at the Edison International Film Festival in Chennai and the Mokkho International Film Festival in Puducherry.

The film's narration is provided by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, with music by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta served as the creative director, while Hrishikesh Bora carried out storyboarding and illustration, and Ratul Dutta handled the VFX.