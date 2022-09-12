An animation film about Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhavdeva, one of the promoters of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism, has brought glory to Assam.

The animation film titled "Mahapurush Madhavdev" has recently won the Best Animation Film Award at the Athens International Film Festival-2022 and a Special Award for Music at the Tokyo International Film Festival-2022.

In parallel, the animation film "Mahapurush Madhavdev" has been nominated for screening at various film festivals around the world. The animation film, written, scripted, and directed by the late Dalim Pathak, an eminent saint of Sattriya culture and former president of Madhupur Satra in Coachbihar, has contributed to the spread of Mahapurushiya Vaishnava literary culture around the world through this animation film.

In the meantime, the animation film has caught the attention of international film critics as well as gravity towards the creations of Mahapurush Madhavdev.

Madhupur Satra Samiti hopes to have an impact on the intellectual and religious consciousness of Mahapurush Madhavdev among the new generation.

The film is produced by Aboniranjan Pathak and Dipmoni Chutia as associate directors, the research and dialogues of the film have been written by eminent Sattriya sadhak Prabhat Chandra Das.

The animated scenes’ technical works in the film have been handled by Manabjyoti Das. Renowned artist Gunindranath Ojha has composed the music for the "Ghosha" and "Borgeets" included in the film.

The Ghosha and Borgeets of the film have been sung by artists like Vashishtha Dev Sharma, Gunindranath Ojha, Hemen Das, Jiten Basumatary, Madhusmita Bhattacharya, and Dinesh Das, among others.



On the other hand, artists like Nipon Goswami, Syed Sadulla, Nayan Prasad, Dinesh Das, Ashimkanta Barua, Surojit Malakar ,and Kumar Deepak Das have given voiceovers to various characters in the film. Such respect brought by an animation film made inth the Assamese language is definitely a ray of hope for the film lovers of Assam.