Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are about to become parents. Following the couple's pregnancy announcement, a number of Bollywood celebs and their families expressed their delight and best wishes. Anisha, Deepika's sister, has now expressed her opinions on the same matter. During a recent interview, the businesswoman discussed her emotions.

Anisha Padukone shared her sincere emotions on the baby's arrival in an iDiva interview. She exclaimed in joy and said, "Great, great, first-time feeling." Additionally, she also revealed who among her family members would be very likely to spoil the baby. "Spoil. It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also going to be right up there", she said.

February 2024 marked Deepika's pregnancy announcement. She is reportedly in her second trimester, according to sources. In 2018, the famous pair tied the knot. The due date for Deepika's delivery is September 2024.

The post read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

It was on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first became together. After dating for five years, they tied the knot in November of 2018.



Regarding her career, Deepika recently appeared in the smash film "Jawan," starring Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming film is "Singham Again," directed by Rohit Shetty. Among the actors she will be starring alongside on film are Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.