Relationships amongst 'Bigg Boss 17' participants are always changing once the competition for dominance became fierce. Anurag Dhobal, Tehelka (Sunny Arya), and Mannara Chopra talk about Munawar Faruqui's position in the game. According to Mannara, Munawar and Ankita remain friends even after Ankita disqualified him from the competition after giving him special powers from Bigg Boss.



The couple Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, who appeared to be growing romantically involved, are currently arguing. Abhishek begins by saying that a few days prior, she had pretended to have a soft spot for him in exchange for a hamper.

Unlucky in love, Abhishek is taken aback by the idea that someone would deceive him and manipulate his emotions in exchange for a hamper. Unwilling to concede, Khanzaadi becomes enraged and feels as though his heart has been wounded once more as Abhishek makes his claim. Are these two people who have started to like one other merely having a disagreement? We'll find out in time.

Tehelka and Arun talk about Abhishek and say they want to strike him. They remark that Abhishek lacks physical power. But the moment Abhishek walks in the door, the topic completely shifts. Arun asks Abhishek to assist him in creating six packets.

Following Ankita Lokhande's term of Mannara Chopra 'dumbo' and her constant craving for attention, the two also got into a furious argument.

Ankita warns Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Anurag Dobhal not to take Mannara seriously when she calls Khanzaadi a phoney. She claims that Mannara frequently denigrates women. Ankita claims that Mannara is unreliable and might spread rumours about other competitors on Khanzaadi, much like she does with Isha, Anurag, and Samarth. When Ankita says that Mannara's relationships are only for nominations and that her equation with people changes if she doesn't receive advantages, Rinku and Jigna both back her up.

In response, Mannara mockingly greets her with "namaste," and Ankita inserts Munawar into the discussion. Is there no way to mend Ankita and Mannara's strained relationship?