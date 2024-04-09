Actor Ankita Lokhande, renowned for her recent portrayal in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' is gearing up for her next venture, a web series titled 'Amrapali,' in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh. The series will delve into the captivating saga of Amrapali, the celebrated 'nagarvadhu,' with Lokhande taking on the titular role.

Sandeep Singh took to Instagram to share the exciting news, unveiling Lokhande as the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience for the role. The series promises to explore Amrapali's journey from an imperial courtesan to her eventual embrace of Buddhism, encapsulating a myriad of emotions and challenges along the way.

Singh expressed his confidence in Lokhande's suitability for the role, citing her remarkable performance in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' as evidence of her talent. Lokhande, in turn, expressed her anticipation for the role, aiming to meet the audience's expectations with her portrayal.

Music composer Ismail Darbar also expressed his excitement for the project, highlighting the musical challenges inherent in depicting Amrapali's transformation from a dancer to a spiritual devotee.

'Amrapali' is presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios, promising to be a visual spectacle and an emotional journey for viewers.

Meanwhile, Lokhande continues to receive acclaim for her performance in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' a cinematic portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda. The film, released on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi, offers a bold retelling of India's armed revolution for independence, produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, among others.