After nearly two decades of waiting, fans of The Princess Diaries are in for a royal treat. Anne Hathaway has officially confirmed her return for the third installment of the beloved franchise. The actor, who starred as Mia Thermopolis in the first two films, took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

In a playful video, Hathaway counts to "3" with three fingers, a clear nod to the upcoming sequel. The clip also features iconic moments from the original films, including Mia’s famous "shut up" scene, along with Julie Andrews' equally unforgettable “shut up” line. Hathaway captioned the post, "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."

Fans have been speculating about Hathaway's return since the project was announced in 2022, but the actor has kept things under wraps until now. Director Adele Lim, known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians, is set to helm the movie, bringing a fresh perspective to the franchise.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to help bring the third installment to life,” Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the franchise’s themes of female empowerment, joy, and mentorship with audiences everywhere.”

While details of the plot are still under wraps, the announcement has left fans eager for more updates. The fairy tale is far from over—The Princess Diaries is officially back!