Sean Baker's indie drama "Anora" emerged as the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles, capturing five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for star Mikey Madison.

Adrien Brody claimed the Best Actor trophy for his performance in "The Brutalist," prevailing over nominees Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo, and Ralph Fiennes.

The supporting performance categories saw first-time winners Zoe Saldana for Netflix's "Emilia Perez" and Kieran Culkin for Searchlight's "A Real Pain," both continuing their award season momentum.

In a historic moment for Brazilian cinema, Walter Salles' "I'm Still Here" won Best International Feature Film, marking Brazil's first-ever win in the category after five previous nominations dating back to 1962. During his acceptance speech, Salles dedicated the award to "a woman who, after a loss suffered during an authoritarian regime, decided not to bend. And to resist."

Peter Straughan took home Best Adapted Screenplay for "Conclave," the papal thriller starring Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal uncovering conspiracy within the Vatican following the Pope's unexpected death.

French composer duo Clement Ducol and Camille won Best Original Song for "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez," while Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' "Flow" claimed Best Animated Feature.

Paul Tazewell made history as the first man of colour to win Best Costume Design for his work on "Wicked," adding an Oscar to his previous Emmy and Tony awards.

"The Brutalist" received additional recognition with wins for Original Score and Cinematography, while "Dune: Part Two" dominated technical categories with Visual Effects and Sound awards.

Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony, which was executive-produced by showrunners Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Rob Pain.