Anoushka Shankar bags two new Grammy nominations, takes her tally to 13

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar is back in Grammy spotlight with two fresh nominations at the 68th edition of the awards. Her track Daybreak has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance, while her latest album Chapter III: We Return to Light—created with sarod player Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar—has earned a nod for Best Global Music Album.

The recognition takes Shankar’s total Grammy nominations to an impressive 13. Sharing the news with fans, she posted on Instagram, “Today is a day of contrasts – a horrific migraine AND news of my 12th and 13th Grammy nominations all in one afternoon. I’m beyond grateful... To be nominated alongside the incredible @alamsarode and @sarathykorwar makes it all the sweeter.”

The announcement drew cheers from fans and fellow artists alike. Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a shoutout on her Instagram Story calling Shankar “Just queen energy,” while many others flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Shankar isn’t the only Indian artist in the Grammy race this year. Composer Siddhant Bhatia has been nominated for his album Sounds of Kumbha, a 12-track project blending devotional themes with modern sound design. Meanwhile, Charu Suri, an Indo-American jazz pianist and composer, is up for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her record Shayan.

The winners of the 2026 Grammy Awards will be announced on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.