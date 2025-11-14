'Ansuni Cheekhein' bags Best Director award at Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival

Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, writer, poet, and IPS officer, has been awarded the Best Short Film Director in the Indian Cinema category for his acclaimed short film 'Ansuni Cheekhein' at the Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival, held in Mumbai from November 6 to 9.

Organized by eminent filmmaker Charu Sharma, the festival celebrates the convergence of literature and cinema, encouraging writers and filmmakers to explore the interplay of these two art forms. Dr. Mahanta’s film has received widespread recognition for its powerful storytelling and cinematic vision.

'Ansuni Cheekhein' has already won several prestigious awards, including the Best Director Jury Award at the 16th Chambal International Film Festival 2025 in Gwalior, and Best Director and Best Short Film in the North East category at the North East India International Film Festival in Mumbai.

Internationally, the film won the Best Asian Short Film award at the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai, and Best Short Film awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival, Delhi Film Festival, and Indian Independent Film Festival in Kolkata.

It also earned the Best Social Message Film award at the 19th Ayodhya Film Festival and was screened at the Marche du Film (online section) of the Asian Talent International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

Based on a poem by Dr. Mahanta, 'Ansuni Cheekhein' features Seema Biswas as the solo lead, and is produced by Meena Mohanta and Indrani Barua. The film portrays the challenges faced by a young woman from birth to adulthood, delivering a poignant social message through its cinematic narrative.

The film’s multiple accolades have brought pride to Assam, highlighting the state’s growing presence in national and international cinema.