Anupam Kher posted the first image from the film 'Metro In Dino' earlier this month where he plays legendary Bengali poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore. He revealed the information on social media along with a photo and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to play the Nobel Prize winner on TV. This caused a rift among internet users as some appreciated his appearance and others criticised this action. Anupam Kher has now spoken out about how he feels about the conflicting assessments he has received.

Anupam Kher discussed his initial portrayal of Rabindranath Tagore and the work that went into it. , “My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my whole team has put in it. Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it”, he said.

A few days back, popular Bengali actress, Swastika Mukherjee took a dig at Anupam Kher's look and tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone." Talking about this, Anupam Kher shared that he got to know about this when his PR team informed him about the post. He said, “They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point. What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person. When I got the message from my team, I asked them to focus on the appreciation that is coming our way because it took my team almost two months to create the look, and took me three months to get that expression right. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it”.