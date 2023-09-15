Chhota Bheem, one of the most popular animated films among children, is all set to emerge from the cartoon realm and come to life on the big screen. Children of all ages like the film's famous characters, which will be included in the next live-action movie Chhota Bheem, which stars Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

With Kher as Guru Shambhu and Deshpande playing Skandhi, the teaser for the movie Chhota Bheem and the Curse of the Damyaan has been released. Yagya Bhasin, a gifted actor, gives life to the main character Chhota Bheem, while Aashriya Mishra excels as Chutki. Tuntun Mausi will be portrayed by Surabhi Tiwari.

Other characters will be portrayed by actors Kabir Sajid who plays Kalia, Advik Jaiswal as Raju, Divyam and Daivik as Dholu-Bholu, Swarna Pandey as Indumathi and Sanjay Bishnoi playing Raja Indravarma.

Rajiv Chilaka, the producer and director of the film expressed his excitement, stating, "Chhota Bheem is one of the most beloved characters in the world of animation. It was high time we brought him to life, and I am certain that children and the whole family everywhere will adore it. Our cast has done remarkable work on this film, and I can hardly wait to share it with you all".

The movie, which was written and directed by Niraj Vikram and has music by Raghav Sachar and casting by Mukesh Chhabra, promises an engrossing story. The visual effects for the movie are under Junaid Ullah's direction.

Srinivas Chilakalapudi and Bharath Laxmipati also co-produced the movie, which was conceived and directed by Chilaka and Megha Chilaka under the auspices of Green Gold Studios.