Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, February 20. As reported by ETimes, the actor was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently after he faced a cardiac arrest. However, he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59.

Rituraj’s close friend Amit Bhel confirmed the news of his death and told the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.” However, details about Rituraj’s final rites are not known as of now.

Rituraj Singh’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several fans took to their respective X handles to pay tribute to the actor.

Rituraj Singh is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3 and Never Kiss Your Best Friend among others. He was also seen in Rupali Ganguly’s superhit show, Anupamaa. Rituraj also worked in films like Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the latter, he played Varun Dhawan’s father. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Rituraj talked about his journey in television and Bollywood when he said, “On the small screen, I have worked for all channels and every maker has repeated me multiple times. Now, the same thing is happening with OTT and films. Before I finish one, I have something or the other in hand.”

“I started with a children’s theatre group when I was 12 years old and at 17, I joined profession group of Barry John. I did theatre with him for 12 years, thereafter two English films, and in 1993, I did my first TV show and kept doing for 25 years. Now, it’s all about films and digital space,” the actor added.