Mark your calendars because Anuradha Cineplex is all set to light up the silver screen this Friday, October 13, in honor of National Cinema Day. This special celebration promises to be a cinematic feast for movie enthusiasts, with an incredible lineup of films bound to delight audiences.

In the spirit of this global celebration of cinema, Anuradha Cineplex is offering an unbeatable opportunity for cinephiles to catch their favorite flicks. For just 99/- per ticket, you can experience the magic of the big screen. It's a "first-come, first-served" affair, so be sure to arrive early and secure your spot for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Here's the exciting schedule for National Cinema Day at Anuradha Cineplex:

11 AM - "The Exorcist Believer" (Hindi)

Prepare for a spine-tingling experience as 'The Exorcist: Believer,' the latest supernatural horror film from director David Gordon Green, hits theaters in 2023. This gripping movie guarantees an electrifying rollercoaster ride of horror and suspense that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to be thrilled as you dive headfirst into a world of supernatural terror and unrelenting tension!

2 PM - "Mission Raniganj" (Hindi)

A thrilling 2023 Indian Hindi-language film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The story, written by Vipul K Rawal, is based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film promises an exciting afternoon of action and adventure as it follows the hero on a captivating mission. It's a must-watch from start to finish!

5 PM - "Veer" (Assamese)

Get ready to be captivated by the regional charm of "Veer," an Assamese cinematic masterpiece that promises to touch your heart. This compelling story of bravery, sacrifice, and love is set to both inspire and entertain. Starring Raj Islam and Babli Bora in pivotal roles, "Veer" is directed by the talented duo of Narayan Seal and Dipti Islam. With a promising blend of culture and emotion, this Assamese movie is set to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of "Veer" and its powerful narrative.

8 PM - "Momotar Sithi" (Assamese)

In the world of Assamese cinema, "Momotar Sithi" shines as a gem worth celebrating. Directed by Nirmal Das and starring Gitanjali Saikia and Gunjan Bharadwaj in prominent roles, this movie is a journey into the world of emotions and storytelling like no other. As the day wraps up, "Momotar Sithi" offers the perfect ending to this cinematic celebration. With its touching narrative and stellar performances, it's a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the magic of the silver screen.

Anuradha Cineplex invites all movie lovers to join in the festivities on World Cinema Day and experience the magic of the silver screen with family and friends. It's a day to celebrate the art of cinema in all its glory. So, whether you're a fan of spine-tingling horror, thrilling action, regional cinema, or heartwarming tales, Anuradha Cineplex has something special for everyone this National Cinema Day. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of movies at an unbeatable price.

Make sure you're there at Anuradha Cineplex this Friday, October 13th, for a day filled with cinematic delights. See you at the movies!