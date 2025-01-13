Fans of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were eager to see the dynamic pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri reunite in another blockbuster franchise, Aashiqui 3. The excitement surrounding the film grew after reports emerged that Dimri had participated in look tests and even the mahurat shot. However, in a recent development, director Anurag Basu confirmed that Triptii Dimri would not be part of the film, though he chose not to reveal the reasons behind this decision.

Rumors quickly spread, suggesting that Triptii was dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to being 'too exposed' for the romantic drama. The film reportedly required a female lead with a 'purity in demeanour,' and Dimri's bold scenes in the film Animal were cited as a reason for her alleged unsuitability. Critics claimed that these scenes conflicted with the traditional portrayal of innocence and purity that the Aashiqui franchise is known for. Addressing these speculations, Anurag Basu clarified to Mid-day, "That’s not true. Triptii knows it too."

Following Dimri's exit, the makers of Aashiqui 3 are now actively searching for a replacement. The film is expected to begin production in January or early February.

Triptii Dimri gained widespread recognition for her pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. However, she also faced significant backlash for her intimate scenes in the film. Reflecting on the criticism during an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Dimri shared, “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get."

Despite the setback, Triptii Dimri continues to focus on her upcoming projects. She is currently filming Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara and also has Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 in the pipeline.