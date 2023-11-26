Mads Mikkelsen, the actor from Hannibal, was among those that Anurag Kashyap enjoyed a cigarette with. The director posted a number of photos on his Instagram account from the Marrakech International Film Festival, in which he was seen posing with the highly regarded actor.

Anurag was seen seated with Mads and holding a cigar in the photos. Mads wore a white shirt with a black coat and pants, while Anurag looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo and pants.

In the caption, Anurag wrote: "Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most fuckin’ amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people . So much beautiful time spent drinking , talking and just hanging out…"

Reacting to the post, many added to the comments. Actor Vijay Varma commented, "Kashyap on home ground." Kubbra Sait wrote, "I’m loving the casual flex!"

Mads is one of the most well-known actors working in World Cinema currently. Some of his works include Doctor Strange, The Hunt · Casino Royale, Another Round, Hannibal, Clash of the Titans and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Anurag had previously tweeted a photo in which he was posing with Willam Defoe, an actor nominated for an Academy Award and star of films including Platoon, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Florida Project, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.