In an unfiltered interview, Anurag Kashyap shared his wish to work with Rohit Shetty and how he loved the action scenes of the 'Golmaal' director. Kashyap shared his peculiar interest in performing death scenes in blockbuster movies, specifically mentioning a wish to die in a car blast scene in a Rohit Shetty film.

"I love doing death scenes in blockbuster movies. It's like I want to enter the movie and die. I really want to die in a car blast scene in Rohit Shetty's film", said Kashyap.

Speaking about his cameo in Leo the 'Kennedy' director shared, "Lokesh Kanagaraj asked me if I'm sure to do the death scene in Leo. After the shoot, Lokesh said he asked for it. And I was thrilled doing that. I have watched Kaithi, Vikram, and Maanagaram, and I liked three of them but did not watch Leo".

Kashyap voiced his concern over the lack of adequate cinemas in a country as populous as India, expressing his belief that blockbuster films aren't achieving their full potential.

We need more cinemas. We can't be in a country with 1.4 billion people where we make the most films in the world. Here blockbuster films are not receiving full potential. My films are popular after four years of their release. After years people come to me and say what a good movie you have made. I'm the late bloomer.

Kashyap, known for directing 'Gangs of Wasseypur', recently commented on the violence and rage in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', and praised Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the finest talents in Hindi Cinema today.