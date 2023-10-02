Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had welcomed baby Vamika back in 2021, and it appears that the baby will soon have an older sibling. If speculations are to be believed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will soon become parents to their second child. Unofficial confirmation from the famous couple is still awaited, however, according to a recent source, Virat had to travel back to Mumbai from Guwahati due to a "personal emergency."

For those who don't know, Team India flew into Trivandrum Domestic Airport on Sunday for their ODI World Cup warm-up match against Netherlands. Virat Kohli wasn't there in the group, though. The star cricketer reportedly departed Guwahati for Mumbai and is scheduled to rejoin the team on Monday.

This news comes in days after reports that Anushka Sharma is pregnant for the second time went viral. A source informed Hindustan Times that Anushka is expecting her second baby with Virat. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source was quoted saying.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the public eye for a while. On the same lines, the source added, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” Another source said, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Before rushing to Mumbai, Virat Kohli allegedly requested permission from the management. Did he depart because Anushka Sharma was expecting? To learn more, we must wait for an official confirmation!

On January 11, the baby girl Vamika celebrates her birthday. Vamika is kept hidden from the media and off of social media by Anushka and Virat. The youngest one just turned 3 and we bet she's looking forward to starting a new adventure as an older sister!