Anushka Sharma took a trip down memory lane by visiting the home where she spent her childhood. The actress, whose father served in the army, recently released a video of a trip to her old home, a government apartment in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. She discussed her swimming lessons at the pool and her father's scooter rides as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart."

Watch video here:

Anushka could be seen in the video walking towards both her house at the end of the road and the home of her childhood friend. Anushka smiles happily and points to the home, saying, "Ye upar wala ghar tha" (the flat on the first floor was ours). She took a break to enter her home, as seen in a photograph. Also, she passed the swimming pool where she learned to swim as well as the Army Public School, where she received her education. "My heart is full," she says in the final moments of the video as she departs the scene.

"MHOW is ❤️❤️ i studied there from 8th to 10th!!! So nostalgic", a fan commented on the video. "Time really flies and by the time we look back, we realise the path we traveled and the process of achieving that dream was left behind long back!!! The heart always wishes to be there where it all started and with whom it started!!! ❤️", another said. "There’s something about the timelessness of fauji houses…they look just the way we remember them 🤍", another wrote. "The nostalgie is real. No place in the whole world can replace this small piece of heaven. Grateful to have lived here. Can't wait to be back❤️❤️❤️", another fan wrote on her post.