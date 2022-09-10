Well, this should come as no surprise since Kangana, the Tanu wed Manu star, is frequently mentioned when a controversial Bollywood statement is made as she leaves no stone unturned in taking a dig at other stars.

Now, the star took to her Instagram handle to take a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

As Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics, Kangana accused the director of Brahmastra called Mukerji is selling a "lie" and that a group of Bollywood actors would go to any extent to promote their movie, even accusing them of being responsible for Kamaal R Khan's recent arrest.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor said that anyone calling Ayan Mukerji a genius for Brahmastra should be jailed and wrote, “Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately." "Burnt down 600 crores to ashes…Also tried to exploit religious sentiments”.

Kangana also criticise Karan Johar referring to his show Koffee With Karan Season 7 and said, “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone's sex life than in his film scripts.

Kangana's instagram post

Kangana added, “He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and the South wave…all turned pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers, and directors to promote their film…they will do everything but not hire competent write, directors, actors, and other talent.”

Kangana also called Brahmastra a ‘disaster’ and said that the ‘movie mafia’ are taking away studios in India.

Kangana also took to her Instagram Story to react to a negative review. It was a screenshot of trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s Twitter profile.

Kangana shared a screenshot of a negative review of the film and wrote, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of these clowns?”