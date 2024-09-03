Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon has confirmed that he is safe after gunshots were fired outside his home in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, September 1. In a statement shared on Instagram, Dhillon reassured his fans, writing, "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all."

The shooting incident, which took place on the night of September 1, was confirmed by sources close to the artist and reported by India Today TV on Monday. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting. The gang, known for its violent activities, also issued a threatening message to AP Dhillon, warning him to "stay within his limits" or face dire consequences. They referenced his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, hinting at a possible motive for the threat.

AP Dhillon, whose real name is Amritpal Dhillon, is one of the leading figures in the Punjabi music scene, enjoying massive popularity worldwide. His collaboration with Salman Khan in the music video titled 'Old Money' may have caught the attention of the gang. Despite the unsettling events, Dhillon remained composed, sharing a video of himself singing shortly after the incident.

The artist's journey from a small village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, to becoming a global music sensation based in British Columbia, Canada, was recently documented in the Amazon Prime Video series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.' His success story and growing influence in the music industry have made him a prominent figure in both India and abroad.