Aparshakti Khurana's 'Berlin' to premiere at Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne
The film, a gripping spy-thriller, will be showcased at the prestigious festival from August 15 to August 25.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana’s latest film, Berlin, directed by Atul Sabharwal, will make its debut at the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The film, a gripping spy-thriller, will be showcased at the prestigious festival from August 15 to August 25.
Berlin features a stellar cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi. The film explores the intense narrative of a deaf-mute young man wrongfully accused and detained by a bureau on charges of espionage.
In addition to Berlin, Khurana is set to star in the much-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2, where he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
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