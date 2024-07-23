Actor Aparshakti Khurana’s latest film, Berlin, directed by Atul Sabharwal, will make its debut at the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The film, a gripping spy-thriller, will be showcased at the prestigious festival from August 15 to August 25.

Berlin features a stellar cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi. The film explores the intense narrative of a deaf-mute young man wrongfully accused and detained by a bureau on charges of espionage.

In addition to Berlin, Khurana is set to star in the much-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2, where he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.