After wiping her Instagram clean in the wake of controversy, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija—popularly known as The Rebel Kid—has returned with a powerful post showing screenshots of rape, acid attack, and death threats she’s received.

The post, shared today, marks her first major update after she deleted or archived all previous content on her account. In the caption, she wrote, “and that’s not even 1%,” hinting at the volume of online abuse she continues to face.

Makhija has been under public scrutiny since her name surfaced in the India’s Got Latent controversy. The YouTube show drew police attention and widespread criticism earlier this year for its sexually explicit and allegedly obscene content. In February, Makhija gave her statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell regarding the matter.

The backlash intensified after a clip from the show featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia went viral. In the video, Allahbadia made a controversial comment involving a contestant’s parents, which triggered outrage online. He later apologised, admitting the remark was not only inappropriate but also not humorous. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he said, promising to handle his platform more responsibly.

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on April 6 in connection with the ongoing investigation. The case, registered under Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025, includes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and Indecent Representation of Women Act.

Alongside Makhija, other high-profile content creators like Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh have also been named in the FIR and questioned by authorities.