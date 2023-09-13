Apple iPhone 15 series has been launched in India and other global markets. Beginning on September 15, pre-orders for the new Apple gadgets will be accepted, and sales will begin on September 22. The first iPhone will be released following the opening of Apple's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. On the first day of the sale, customers who want to pick up their devices in person should be prepared for lengthy lines.

Compared to previous year, the Apple iPhone 15 receives some significant features. The addition of a new Dynamic Island cut-out for the front-facing camera and Face ID is the most obvious change. It is a carryover from the Pro models from the previous year. Additionally, this provides new features included with iOS 17.

Apple also reused the processor from the Pro versions from the previous year. The latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models come with the A16 Bionic processor. A new 48 MP lens, which is four times greater than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus's, represents a significant hardware increase for the camera.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Price in India

The Apple iPhone 15 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model starts at Rs 89,900 for the 128 GB model. The phone is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black.

Complete Pricing

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get a new titanium frame which was the highlight, even during the Apple event. The Pro models are the lightest Apple has ever created, which is the main effect of the new material. The material selection also improves the phone's structural rigidity.

The brand-new A17 Pro chipset is yet another key piece of hardware. The Pro models are now the first smartphones to be released using a cutting-edge 3nm architecture. Apple asserts that the battery life is unaffected by the performance upgrades and new features. According to the manufacturer, the Pro versions can give up to 29 hours of movie playback time.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both include new camera sensors. Although Apple claims the sensor is bigger than the one used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both devices feature a 48MP main lens. This should improve the camera's low-light performance. Now, macro photography may be done with the ultra-wide angle lens as well.

The Pro Max models' cameras have also received an upgrade from Apple. In comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro's 3x optical zoom and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus's 2x optical zoom, it receives a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom.