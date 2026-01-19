AR Rahman clarifies remarks on Bollywood work amid industry backlash

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman issued a clarification on January 18 after his comments on a decline in Hindi film work triggered a sharp debate across the film industry and online.

Speaking earlier to a British digital radio station, Rahman said the volume of his work in Bollywood had reduced over the past eight years and suggested it could be linked to a “communal thing”. He also pointed to shifts in industry power structures, arguing that creative control had moved away from creators.

The remarks drew criticism from sections of the industry, prompting Rahman to release a video message on social media. He said his comments were misunderstood and that he never intended to cause hurt. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home,” he said, adding that his work had always aimed to “uplift, honour and serve through music”.

Rahman listed recent projects to underline his continued engagement with Indian music and cultural spaces, including collaborations with young musicians, mentoring initiatives and large-scale productions. He said these experiences had reinforced his belief in creative freedom and multicultural expression, and described himself as “blessed to be Indian”.

The clarification followed a direct attack from BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, who accused the composer of being “prejudiced and hateful”. In an Instagram post, Ranaut claimed Rahman declined to meet her to discuss composing music for her directorial film Emergency, alleging he did not want to be associated with what he saw as a “propaganda film”.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has worked extensively with Rahman, disagreed with the suggestion of communal bias. He said many filmmakers hesitate to approach Rahman not out of prejudice, but because of his stature in the industry, describing the distance as stemming from awe rather than exclusion.

Others rallied behind the composer. Actor Paresh Rawal posted a message of support on X, calling Rahman “our pride”. Writer-comedian Varun Grover said Rahman was unfairly targeted for expressing an opinion based on personal experience, adding that the subsequent clarification reflected the pressure of a “toxic mob”.

Author Shobhaa De weighed in on the controversy at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday, rejecting the idea that Bollywood operates along communal lines. She said talent, not religion, determined opportunity in the film industry, and questioned why a figure as established as Rahman had made the remark.

The episode has reignited a wider conversation about power, access and polarisation in the Hindi film industry, with Rahman’s comments now framed as part of a broader debate on creative freedom and public discourse rather than a standalone grievance.