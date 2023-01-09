Guwahati is preparing to host Eastern India's largest musical extravaganza, with music maestro AR Rahman set to enchant an anticipated 35,000-plus throng on February 1 at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati.

AR Rahman's Guwahati performance is scheduled for February 1, 2023 and it signifies Guwahati will be on its feet on that certain date.

AR Rahman's Concert for Peace will take place at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, and the music maestro is scheduled to captivate an estimated 35,000-plus audience.

The ticket prices range from Rs 2000 to Rs 1.5 lakh and will be available in Diamond, Gold, and Silver categories, as well as Gallery seats and tickets for the concert for Peace may be purchased through Book My Show and Paytm Insider.

The gates will open at 5 PM, and AR Rahman's Guwahati performance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Notably, this is a Sit-Down Event and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, the concert has no age restrictions and tickets will be required for anyone aged 5 and above to attend the event.

There will also be food and beverage stalls within the area. There will be no alcohol offered. It is important to note that no refunds are available on bought tickets, even if they are rescheduled.

AR Rahman is one of the most successful music composers in India with two Academy Awards and Grammys under his name. However, he has had his fair share of ups and downs in his musical career.

Known for giving captivating background scores for blockbuster movies like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Taal', 'Lagaan', 'Swades', and Rang De Basanti' to name a few, Rahman is also a highly-loved singer who has sung the iconic song, 'Vande Mataram'.

While Rahman's musical talents range from Bollywood to the South, the musical genius has left his mark on the world stage, making India proud with his melodic tunes and compelling voice.