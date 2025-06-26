AR Rahman, Pharrell team up for Punjabi track at Louis Vuitton’s Paris showcase

A R Rahman has joined forces with global music icon Pharrell Williams on a Punjabi track titled "Yaara", unveiled during Louis Vuitton’s Summer 2025 menswear showcase in Paris. The collaboration marked a major cultural moment at one of the fashion industry’s most high-profile events.

Performed by singer Romy, the track blended traditional Punjabi rhythms with a modern, experimental sound, providing the sonic backdrop to Pharrell’s latest collection as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director. The show took place on Tuesday and was attended by a long list of international celebrities.

"Collaborating with Pharrell and being part of this incredible Louis Vuitton experience was truly memorable," Rahman said. "It's always inspiring to see music intersect with fashion and global culture in such a powerful way."

Rahman, known for bridging musical traditions with contemporary forms, brought a uniquely South Asian flavor to a stage more commonly dominated by Western pop culture. Pharrell’s involvement added commercial power and global attention to the moment.

"Moments like these remind me of the universal language of creativity and the joy of coming together to make something meaningful," Rahman added.

Among the audience were BTS member j-hope and Beyoncé, both seen engaging with the energy of the live performance as the track accompanied models down the runway.

The collaboration signals Louis Vuitton’s growing interest in expanding cultural narratives under Pharrell’s creative leadership, particularly by incorporating non-Western musical elements into the brand’s artistic identity.