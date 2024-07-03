Award winning composer Padma Bhushan AR Rahman’s documentary to premiere at Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. After the film unveiling took place at the 77th Cannes film festival, the highly anticipated film will now be competing at IFFM for the best documentary film award.



The documentary on Nagaland’s Musical Heritage directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. Two months before AR Rahman unveiled the documentary at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France.

The documentary film, which delves into the intriguing journey of rhythm and sound, charting music’s growth through generations, will compete for the best documentary film at IFFM. The IFFM this year, marking its 15th year, will run from August 15 to 25.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) stands as a vibrant celebration of Indian cinema on the global stage. The festival has a tradition of honoring cinematic excellence through awards that recognize outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

The documentary traces the evolution of music in Nagaland, from the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state and promises to take audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey.

Speaking about the premiere, AR Rahman said that the film is very special to them as it highlights the beautiful state of Nagaland and its rich cultural and musical history. They are looking forward to showcasing the film to the audience at Melbourne.

Director Rohit Gupta added by saying that they are honored to be selected in competition at IFFM and said that the narrative holds global relevance, showcasing the incredible healing power of music.

The director further stated that the film took five years of meticulous work and he is excited to see the audience's reaction.