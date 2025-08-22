Hollywood to revive ‘Archie’ comics with new big-screen adaptation

The iconic Archie comics are making a return to cinemas, with a new Hollywood adaptation currently in development.

The project will be produced by 21 Jump Street directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, alongside their longtime collaborator Aditya Sood (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, will also serve as a producer.

Critically acclaimed comic book writer Tom King, best known for his work on DC titles including Batman, as well as HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series Lanterns, has been tapped to write the screenplay.

"We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations," Lord and Miller shared in a statement.

"When we heard Tom King's take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences - both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We're so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen," they added.

With a nearly eighty year long legacy, from a debut in 1941, to the last comic in 2020, the "Archie" comics have an indelible mark on pop culture today.

With various animated and live action adaptations across several decades, the "Archie" comics has also birthed various memorable spin-offs. Josy and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, have both been adapted by Netflix as successful series.

In recent years, "Riverdale", a television adaptation under the CW network has also garnered a considerable following.

In Hindi cinema, Zoya Akhtar directed "The Archies" for Netflix.

Details on casting and production schedule are yet to be developed.