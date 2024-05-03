Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday and it seems like the couple got married yet again. The veteran actress sparked rumours of a possible second marriage ceremony after she shared pictures of her and Dharmendra’s intimate celebrations.

Taking to X, Hema Malini shared a picture in which she and Dharmendra were seen sporting massive garlands while they posed for pictures. The Sholay actress was seen wearing a bright traditional saree and sindoor while Dharmendra sported a peach-coloured shirt.

She also shared a photo in which Dharmendra was seen planting a kiss on Hema’s cheek while she blushed. The couple was joined by their daughter Esha Deol. Sharing the photos, Hema wrote, “Photos from today at home.” Esha also shared one of the pictures from the intimate celebrations and wrote, “That’s pretty much what I’m made of... Happy anniversary the best parents .”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met in 1970 when they were shooting for their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Fans loved their pairing. But when they decided to get married, even Hema’s parents were not in favour. However, life had different plans for the couple and after many difficulties, they got married in 1980. They have two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Before Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has two sons – Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’, which will star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda in the lead.

On the other hand, Hema Malini is currently busy with the Lok Sabha elections. The actress is contesting from the Mathura constituency on the BJP ticket. Recently, Hema was also joined by her daughters Esha and Ahana for the campaign in Mathura.