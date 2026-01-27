Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, fans in shock

Bollywood’s voice of a generation, Arijit Singh, announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, saying he will no longer take up new assignments, a decision that has left fans across the country stunned.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Arijit thanked his listeners for their love over the years and described his musical journey as “wonderful.” “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off,” he wrote.

The singer also shared his thoughts on his private X account, reflecting on his career and future plans. He said that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he will continue making music independently and explore new creative paths. “God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music, and in the future, I will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist,” he said.

Arijit clarified that he will complete his pending commitments, indicating that some of his previously recorded songs may still be released this year. He stressed that the decision was personal and aimed at focusing on his artistic growth, not an exit from music altogether.

The announcement triggered an immediate reaction on social media, with fans expressing disbelief and calling it a “major shock.” Many also shared messages of gratitude, celebrating his iconic songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, and Kesariya, which have shaped an era of Hindi film music.

Arijit Singh, also a composer, producer, and instrumentalist, began his career with the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. He has won multiple honours, including two National Film Awards, and was conferred the Padma Shri in 2025.