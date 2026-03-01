Arijit Singh returns with independent single ‘Raina’ after stepping away from playback singing

Fans of Arijit Singh have reason to celebrate as the singer releases a new independent track, months after announcing he would no longer take up fresh playback assignments.

Titled ‘Raina’, the song marks a shift in direction for the artiste, who had earlier said he was stepping away from film playback singing. The romantic number has been composed by Shekhar Ravjiani, with lyrics by Priya Saraiya. Singh has lent his voice to the track, while Ravjiani has handled the music production.

Both Singh and Ravjiani announced the release on Instagram. The song’s official video is available on the Garuuda Music YouTube channel.

Within hours of its release, listeners filled the comment section with messages of support. “This legend never stops amazing us. Don’t know what iconic projects he will work on next. So excited,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Finally, happy tears hearing his voice again,” while a third added, “The LEGEND is back.”

Earlier this year, Singh had informed fans that he would stop accepting new playback singing projects. In an Instagram note, he described his journey as a playback singer as “wonderful” and thanked listeners for their continued support.

“I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on,” he wrote.

‘Raina’ signals the beginning of a new chapter focused on independent music, even as his voice continues to draw strong public response.