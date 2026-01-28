Arijit Singh’s music journey: Defining a generation of Bollywood sound

Arijit Singh has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Indian music, shaping Bollywood’s soundscape for more than a decade. His ability to connect emotionally with listeners has made his songs staples across playlists, films and live concerts, cutting across age and language barriers.

The turning point came with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), a song that firmly established Singh as a leading playback singer. From there, his career gathered momentum with songs that explored heartbreak, longing and quiet resilience. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) and Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha, 2015) stood out for their emotional weight and restraint, becoming reference points for modern Bollywood ballads.

Singh also proved his range beyond melancholic romance. Tracks like Nashe Si Chadh Gayi (Befikre, 2016) showcased his comfort with upbeat, mainstream numbers, while songs such as Raabta (Agent Vinod, 2012) and Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2014) reinforced his hold over romantic melodies. More recent hits including Kesariya (Brahmastra, 2022) and Apna Bana Le further underlined his continued relevance in a changing music industry.

His latest widely discussed release, Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, brought together multiple generations of playback singers. The reimagined version, composed by Mithoon, blends original lines by Javed Akhtar with new lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Featuring voices such as Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Singh, the track leans on nostalgia while appealing to a contemporary audience.

Beyond Hindi cinema, Singh has sung extensively in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi films, adding to his reputation as a versatile, pan-Indian artist. His work spans romantic ballads, devotional tracks and patriotic themes, including Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan (2026), composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

On January 27, Singh announced that he would stop accepting new playback assignments. In a social media post, he thanked listeners for their support and described his career as a “wonderful journey.” The announcement prompted fans to revisit his body of work, much of which continues to define love, loss and emotional expression in Indian cinema.

As audiences reflect on his songs, Arijit Singh’s legacy stands as one of consistency, emotional honesty and wide-reaching impact—qualities that have made his voice a lasting presence in Indian music.