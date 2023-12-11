The actors Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will be guests on Koffee with Karan season 8 episode 8. A preview of what to expect in the next episode of Koffee with Karan (KWK) was released in the form of a new promo on Monday. Aditya will be seen responding to questions on his alleged ex-girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor, who he appeared on KWK season 4 in 2014, as well as addressing the reports that he is seeing Ananya Panday.

When Karan Johar urged Aditya to choose between his co-star in Aashiqui 2 (2013), Shraddha Kapoor, and his reported present girlfriend, Ananya, Arjun Kapoor came dangerously close to confirming that the two had dated once.

As Karan asked Aditya, "If you were stuck in a lift with Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, what would you do?" Arjun said, "Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata (He will definitely romance, but with whom that I don't know). As Aditya gave a stern reaction to Arjun's comment, and said ‘What?!’ Arjun told him he was 'just joking'.

“Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday," Karan also told Aditya in the KWK promo. The actor replied, “Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." Aditya then shifted the subject by telling Karan, “Moving on."

Aditya and Ananya have been romantically together for a time. When the two showed up together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration last year, the suspicions started. During a recent episode of his talk show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar also hinted at Ananya and Aditya. The suspected pair has since been spotted travelling abroad and at airports. In Mumbai, too, the actors are frequently sighted together by photographers.