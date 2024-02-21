Arjun Rampal, who will soon be seen opposite Vidyut Jamwal in Crakk, spoke candidly about the range of responses to Ranveer Singh's selection for the next Don 3 movie. Rampal, who appeared in the Don franchise's earlier entries, shared his comments on the conflicting ideas that were being discussed among viewers.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Rampal acknowledged that casting decisions often trigger a range of responses, stating, "People have a lot of speculations why Ranveer and not Shah Rukh Khan, both the actor's fan clubs are going after one another. The same thing happened when Mr Bachchan was Don and Shah Rukh was going to lift that mantle. I think it's a great franchise. It's like one of those franchises we should be all excited about and proud of. Something like a Bond series. See even in Bond, it keeps changing with time, so I think it's natural. It's not such a big deal."

The actor defended Singh's selection, highlighting the actor's versatility and charisma. "It will be fun to see Ranveer as Don. It will also be fun and exciting to see Farhan back directing a film," Rampal asserted.

Fans can't wait to see Ranveer Singh's interpretation of the legendary character in Don 3. Kiara Advani will be starring in the movie opposite Ranveer Singh. The two will be seen together for the first time.