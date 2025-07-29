Arjun Rampal honours Rohit Bal with emotional walk at India Couture Week 2025

Actor Arjun Rampal walked the ramp as a showstopper wearing an outfit by his late friend and celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal at India Couture Week 2025.

At the event, Rampal paid an emotional tribute to his best friend, whom he misses dearly. Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024, after a prolonged illness at the age of 63.

Bal's team showcased his collection called Kash-Gul, inspired by the beauty of Kashmir and the poetry of Gulistan, which means a garden of flowers. Rampal wore a black velvet kurta with silver embroidered designs that gave it a royal touch.

During his walk, Rampal paused to remember his best friend. He patted his heart twice and pointed to the sky. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Rampal said, "I had to hold them [my emotions. That's what I had to do.

It was difficult. He was my mentor, friend, best friend, great designer, great teacher and brother." When asked if there was a secret that the world may not know about Rohit Bal, he said, "I'll tell you what he told me. He said, 'Fashion is fun. Never take it seriously'.

Rohit Bal's death left a void in the fashion industry and among his family and friends. Rampal shared a close bond with him and walked many shows for him.