Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been the target of social media conjecture and scorn since the actor and she announced their intention to never marry. On Monday (June 5), however, Gabriella's joyous post about her weekend travel with her son Arik Rampal was received with an unpleasant comment from an Instagram user.

Besides inquiring about Gariella's marriage plans, a user commented under the model's latest Instagram post, shaming her for "spoiling youth mentality." The user wrote, "When will u get married? u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality".

However, Gabriella was quick to reply with a sarcastic comment which read, “Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small-minded bigots".

Sharing the photos on Monday, Gabriella wrote, “A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos.” Take a look at her post:

Unsurprisingly, before Gabriella, Bollywood actress Ileana was also subjected to speculation on her post where she announced her pregnancy.

A month back, Ileana posted two photos, the first of a baby's romper with the slogan “And so the adventure begins” and the second of a pendant of the word “Mama.” In her caption, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Soon after, Ileana's post was flooded with comments speculating about the identity of the father. The comments ranged from “Who is the father” and “When did you marry?” One went as far as to say: “Wasn't she dating Katrina's brother? Does that mean Kat is going to be an aunt?”