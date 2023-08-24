After posting a controversial cartoon'mocking' the Indian Moon Mission, Prakash Raj was demolished on X (previously Twitter). He was the subject of a police complaint in the Bagalkote district of Karnataka. 'Arrest Prakash Raj' has been trending on social media since the outrage over his remark on Chandrayaan-3.

Prakash Raj has never been afraid to voice his ideas online. Additionally, he has experienced abuse and harassment because of his posts.

'Arrest Prakash Raj' has been trending on X lately after he received backlash for his contentious Chandrayaan-3 post. Users have called for the actor's imprisonment after he disparaged India's Moon Mission. He had posted a cartoon of a man serving tea while sporting a vest and lungi.

On August 20, ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing, the actor took a jibe at the Lander Vikram. The cartoon sketch he shared with the post came under scrutiny. Many felt that his post was driven by his 'blind hatred for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

His post read, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking (sic)".

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon at 6.04 pm. The entire country celebrated the historic achievement by congratulating ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).