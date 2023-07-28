Akshay Kumar has starred in a number of comedies. The Welcome series, one of his favourite films, is responsible for some of the most memorable quotes and memes. The franchise also brought us the legendary team of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor did a fantastic job portraying the cult personalities. The pair appeared in the films Welcome Back (2015) and Welcome (2007). But it appears that they might not deliver Welcoome 3. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will take their position in lieu of them.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala intends to update the Welcome Franchise with Welcome 3, according to a Pinkvilla article.While Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor might not reprise their legendary roles as Udar Bhai and Majnu Bhai, Akshay Kumar will be returning to his role as Rajiv.

Instead, Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are roped in for Welcome 3. One source revealed to KoiMoi as saying, “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit, and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise”.

After Akshay Kumar wraps up filming for Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 next year, Welcome 3 will begin production on its locked screenplay. Money disputes between Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar and the producer are also cited as the cause of their departure.