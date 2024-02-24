The film "Article 370" featuring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar reportedly earned ₹5.75 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to report. The movie hit theaters worldwide on February 23, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Centered around terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, the film portrays Yami Gautam in the role of an intelligence officer. The trailer vividly depicts the rise of terrorism in the region, with radicals aiming to take control. Yami's character, part of the NIA, is entrusted with a mission in Kashmir, and the government vows to eliminate Article 370 at any cost.

The narrative delves into the complexities of the region, highlighting the challenges posed by terrorism and corruption. Yami Gautam's portrayal of an intelligence officer navigating through these challenges adds a layer of suspense and intrigue to the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the movie features a strong ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar, each contributing to the storyline in significant roles.

As the film continues its run in theaters, the audience awaits to see how the narrative unfolds and whether it sustains its box office momentum. The early success on the first day suggests a promising trajectory for "Article 370" in the Indian film landscape.