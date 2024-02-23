A special screening of Yami Gautam's upcoming action-drama, 'Article 370', was held on Thursday, February 22. The narrative of the movie revolves around the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's determination to abolish Article 370.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's 'Article 370' will hit theatres on February 23. The film will feature Yami as an agent from the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Soon to be mumma papa, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, spotted at the screening of their film Article 370 🥰🥰#YamiGautam #adityadhar #Article370 #bollywood pic.twitter.com/b9qRdYa5jb — cine_sdn (@sdn789_) February 22, 2024

Arun Govil, who plays a crucial role in the film, arrived at the screening with his wife.

Arun Govil adds his esteemed presence to the special screening of 'Article 370', contributing to the atmosphere of appreciation for the film's important subject matter and the talent involved in bringing it to the screen.#arungovil #article370 #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodmovie pic.twitter.com/9ItyhwKX2t — Buzzzooka Events (@BuzzzookaEvents) February 22, 2024

Mrunal Thakur graced the screening in a chic ensemble. She wore a denim co-ord set, paired with a pair of transparent heels.

Adivi Sesh opted for a casual look as he attended 'Article 370' screening.

Sunny Kaushal arrived at the screening with his father, Sham Kaushal. Sunny and Yami had shared screen space in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

Sunny Kaushal, following in his father's footsteps, graces the Article 370 screening, embodying the essence of family and cinema. 🎬✨ #SunnyKaushal pic.twitter.com/Uc86rKWnc5 — ETimes (@etimes) February 22, 2024

Manoj Joshi also graced the screening of Yami Gautam's upcoming film, 'Article 370'.

Om Raut, who shares a close bond with Yami and Aditya Dhar, attended the premiere of 'Article 370'.

Arjan Bajwa, popularly known for his role in Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kabir Singh', was also a part of the screening of 'Article 370'.

