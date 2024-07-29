Thupten Lhamu has been named Miss Universe Arunachal 2024, securing her spot to compete in the upcoming Miss Universe India pageant.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, took to social media to congratulate Lhamu on her victory.

"Youth of Arunachal Pradesh are versatile & dynamic!" Khandu tweeted. "We all join in praying for your success in the grand event. Our best wishes."

This year marks a change in the Miss Universe selection process for India. State winners will now vie for the national title at Miss Universe India, with the victor advancing to represent the country on the global stage.

The Miss Universe pageant, first held in 1952, has become one of the world's most-watched beauty competitions. Contestants from nearly 100 countries participate annually, showcasing not only their physical attributes but also their intelligence, poise, and social awareness.

India has claimed three Miss Universe titles to date. Sushmita Sen secured the crown in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.