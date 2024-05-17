Armed with Aunty's rice wine and spectacular good looks, Fool's Delight has embarked on a journey with their recently released debut single "Fireflies." But how did three old friends, Takar Nabam, Clifford Angelo Afonso, and Rohit Bhattacharya, who once spent their days doing "dubki" in the rivers of Arunachal Pradesh, come together to create this whimsical and nostalgic track?

"Cliff and Rohit visited Arunachal almost as soon as Hollongi Airport, Itanagar, was inaugurated. We'd spend our afternoons frolicking in rivers, and come evening, we'd jump into music-making (helped along with a little liquid courage)," Takar Nabam shared. "We're all pretty in tune with each other musically, so the song itself was written and recorded in less than a week. The last few months were only spent easing its creases and sorting boring overheads like production and planning the release."

"Fireflies" emerged from a spur-of-the-moment jam session. Takar had a simple acoustic guitar tune that he wasn't sure what to do with. "We built upwards from there, crafting vocal melodies and layers, before honing it to perfection (or at least it sounds perfect to us!)," Clifford said. The song avoids sounding whiny or self-absorbed, steering clear of endless heartbreak laments. "Embrace all experiences and let loose! The three of us take having fun very seriously, and I think that dichotomy is what the song represents - balancing the silly with the soulful," he added.

The band's musical evolution is clear in "Fireflies," shaped by their diverse backgrounds. Takar noted, "I bet nothing in the song screams ‘Hey! Look, I’m the Guitar God. I can shred so fast,' which was pretty much the case back in the day when Rohit and I were in the metal band ‘Guillotine’ back in college where we met Clifford." A decade later, they reconnected in Takar's hometown, Itanagar, and decided to jam. "We jammed to break the decade-long silence, and voila! this tune came together," Takar said. Their influences span Funk, Soul, RnB, Rock, Alt, and Indie, and "Fireflies" melds these influences seamlessly.

Clocking in at just 2 minutes and 48 seconds, "Fireflies" deserves to be played on a loop. The voices and instruments blend beautifully, creating a lush soundscape that feels like a warm embrace. The presence of three friends, their shared history and camaraderie, is palpable in every note.

When asked how they hope "Fireflies" will resonate with their audience, Takar said the song should be "a soothing balm for a weary soul, a relaxing companion for a Sunday chai, and a tune that you play for your friends when you want to impress them with your taste in music." He added, "We hope listeners come away feeling fulfilled with what they just experienced, and that they also want more songs, 'cos we've got plenty! Basically, they should just get addicted to our music and crave it all the time."

Creating "Fireflies" was filled with memorable moments that captured the band's essence. Rohit recalled, "Most minutes of the trip were filled with chaotic hilarity. Getting swept away by the river tide, goofing around at the literature festival, sleeping in crowded bars, belting our butts off in empty karaoke rooms at 6 pm with no one around but the bartenders, teaching Takar's 2-year-old to say 'WAZZAA!' incessantly... the list is endless."

Looking to the future, Takar has plans for more music and collaborations. "I have a few pending releases leading up to a full-length album. With two kids and a family to look after, I have decided to take things a little slower for the time being," he said. He hopes to release the remaining tracks of his fourth album before the end of the year.

"In terms of collaborations, I have a few more demos for which I have been looking for singers to collaborate with. Although, there are some pieces which may eventually turn into instrumentals, being a guitarist first. It's something which I have thought about exploring but always ended up taking a back seat for some reason," Takar added.

"Fireflies" by Fool's Delight is not just a song; it's a journey filled with humour, heart, and the magic of lifelong friendships. As the final notes fade, one can't help but hit replay, ready to experience the magic all over again.