In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Millo Sunka has secured the 'Best Actress Award' at the Critics' Choice Awards, held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sunka clinched the accolade for her remarkable performance in the 28-minute short film 'Nocturnal Burger,' directed by filmmaker Reema Maya.

Reema Maya herself was honored with the 'Best Director Award' for her work on the same film, further adding to the celebration of talent from the region.

Hailing from Hapoli in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Millo Sunka's rise to fame began in 2023 when she received the prestigious Prisma Rome International Film Award for Best Female Performer, notably for her role in 'Nocturnal Burger.' This achievement marked her as the first actor from Arunachal Pradesh to attain an international award, highlighting her exceptional talent on a global stage.

Apart from her acclaimed performance in 'Nocturnal Burger,' Millo Sunka has also made her mark in the entertainment industry through appearances in the Hindi web series "The Last Hour" and her portrayal of Hayna in Netflix's 'Axone.' Additionally, she has been featured in various music videos and ad campaigns for several renowned brands, showcasing her versatility as an actor.

At the Critics' Choice Awards, other notable winners include '12th Fail' for 'Best Feature Film,' with lead actor Vikrant Massey earning the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in the same film. Shefali Shah was recognized with the 'Best Actress Award' for the feature film 'Three of Us.'