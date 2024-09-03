An Arunachal Pradesh-based startup, Gona Niji, is set to showcase its innovative fashion theme, "Local Nowhere," at the 19th Edition of the Celebrating Northeast India Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on September 8, 2024. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and congratulated the startup via Twitter, highlighting its participation as a significant milestone for the state and its burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Gona Niji, incubated by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP), hails from the Kamle district of the state. The startup's participation in the international event reflects the increasing recognition of the Northeast region’s rich cultural heritage and the state government's efforts to support local talent and artisans. Gona Niji's theme aims to spotlight the traditional loom and handicraft heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, bringing local craftsmanship to a global audience.

In his tweet, CM Khandu lauded Gona Niji’s commitment to preserving traditional skills and promoting the region's artisanal heritage. He also commended the APIIP team for nurturing such remarkable talent and fostering innovation within the state's startup ecosystem. "Kamle to Istanbul – our startups are truly going global!" Khandu remarked, expressing his delight at the startup’s international representation.

The Celebrating Northeast India Festival is an annual event that aims to promote the unique cultural, social, and economic aspects of the northeastern states of India. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, tourism promotion, and showcasing the region's talents and innovations to the world. This year’s event is expected to draw significant attention, especially with the participation of startups like Gona Niji, highlighting the growing impact of the Northeast's creative industries on a global scale.

With its participation in the Istanbul festival, Gona Niji is poised to gain international recognition, providing a boost to local artisans and furthering Arunachal Pradesh's reputation as a hub of innovation and cultural richness.