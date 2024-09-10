In a remarkable journey that highlights the power of talent, perseverance, and family support, Riyan Mipi, a young boy from the remote Brango village in the Mathu Valley of Dibang Valley District, Arunachal Pradesh, has secured a role in the popular Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Riyan's budding acting career and serves as an inspiring tale of dreams turning into reality, no matter the distance.

Despite the geographical challenges of growing up in the isolated region of Arunachal Pradesh, Riyan’s unwavering dedication and commitment to his craft have propelled him to this exciting opportunity.

From Brango’s scenic hills to the bustling sets of Bollywood, his journey is a testament to his raw talent and determination.

At the heart of his success lies the unwavering support of his parents, Rahen and Kandili Mipi.

Their constant encouragement and belief in their son’s potential played a pivotal role in guiding Riyan through his journey, even when Bollywood seemed like a far-fetched dream for a boy from such a remote village.