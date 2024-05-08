The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has chosen the multilingual film "Sangi Gai," directed by Nyago Ete and produced by Allison Welly Bakha, to be screened at the Marche du Film (Film Market) during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France, scheduled from 14th to 25th May.

Bakha expressed her delight upon receiving the news, stating, "I was elated when the director of the film, Nyago Ete, and my creative producer, my husband Halli Welly Bakha, shared this news with me today. I was also surprised as to how it happened."

Despite the short notice, Bakha mentioned plans to attend the event, albeit facing visa issues for the director and lead actor. Consequently, she and her husband may represent the film at Cannes.

Highlighting the uniqueness of "Sangi Gai," Bakha credited director Nyago Ete for justifying the film's concept. She emphasized the natural acting of untrained actors and the film's ancient touch, which resonated deeply with audiences.

Bakha expressed her confidence in the film's potential early on, stating, "I am beyond words to have received this recognition. However, I was quite confident from the beginning that our film would go places."

The selection of "Sangi Gai" for the Cannes Film Market signifies a significant achievement for the entire team involved in its creation and also reflects positively on the burgeoning film industry in Arunachal Pradesh.